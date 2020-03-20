Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh becomes third GAA stadium confirmed as Covid-19 test centre

CORK’S PÁIRC UÍ Chaoimh will be used as a Covid-19 test centre, the county board has confirmed.

Cork GAA previously announced that they had offered the use of their facilities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the HSE during the coronavirus. At the time, officials revealed that the HSE were considering possible uses for the stadium which underwent a major re-development project in recent years.

“Cork GAA can confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be used as a Covid19 test centre,” a statement reads on Cork’s Twitter account reads.

“Further details will be provided by the HSE in due course.”

The news comes after Kilkenny GAA announced on Thursday that Nowlan Park is being used as a drive-thru testing centre for the virus. Croke Park is also being utilised as a testing centre to assist the HSE in the combat against the spread of infection.

The design of Páirc Uí Chaoimh would allow for a similar facility with a tunnel underneath the South Stand that could be used.

Meanwhile, Limerick GAA have confirmed that the LIT Gaelic Grounds is set to be used as a drive-thru testing centre.

“Limerick GAA would like to confirm that LIT Gaelic Grounds is set to be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19,” a statement on the Limerick website reads.

“We at Limerick GAA have also offered the HSE the use of our other facilities if needed as we all come together during this Covid 19 crisis.”

