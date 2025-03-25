Advertisement
Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out in less than 24 hours for Division 1 hurling finals

Tickets went on sale at 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.
11.07am, 25 Mar 2025

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH is a sell-out for the National Hurling League Division 1 finals on Sunday 6 April.

The Leeside venue will host Cork against Tipperary at 4pm in the Division 1A decider, preceded by Offaly against Waterford at 1.45pm in the Division 1B showdown.

Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon, with both stands quickly selling out. As of Tuesday morning, no tickets were available on the site.

All tickets for the double-header went on general sale, with no allocations for county boards.

The Cork stadium has a capacity of 45,300, with the sell-out crowd set to surpass the 42,030 that saw Dublin beat Kilkenny in Croke Park in the 2011 final. The curtain-raiser that day was an All Ireland U20 final meeting of Galway and Cavan.

A crowd of 44,257 saw Limerick beat Waterford in the 2019 league final at Croke Park – a double-header with Kerry v Mayo in the football decider.

Croke Park was unavailable for this year’s final as Leinster play Harlequins in their European Champions Cup round of 16 clash at the Drumcondra venue on Saturday 5 April.

