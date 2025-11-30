More Stories
Paqueta is shown a red card. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeIndiscipline

Paqueta blames Liverpool red card on lack of 'psychological support'

Paqueta was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent during the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium.
8.11pm, 30 Nov 2025
4

WEST HAM MIDFIELDER Lucas Paqueta criticised the Football Association for a lack of support in a remarkable outburst after he was sent off against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Brazilian earned a needless red card when he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent during the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

Paqueta had an FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations hanging over him for two years after he was accused of getting booked deliberately for betting purposes.

He was cleared of the charges in July, but the probe still cost him a likely move to Manchester City two years ago.

The 28-year-old took to social media after his dismissal against Liverpool to blast the FA for not providing him with “psychological support”.

“I understand that now I have to come across as the villain; it’s hard to live with everything that’s been caused in my life and in my psyche!” he wrote on X.

“I’ll keep trying to ensure they don’t affect me even more. This doesn’t justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my team-mates!”

In response to a Sky Sports Premier League post in which co-commentator Rob Green branded Paqueta’s red card “ridiculous behaviour”, the midfielder added: “It’s ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation.

“Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a reflection of everything I’ve had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I’m sorry if I’m not perfect.”

– © AFP 2025

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie