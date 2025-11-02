Parrott misses another penalty in AZ win, Rashford helps Barcelona to Elche victory

Eredivisie

Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 AZ Alkmaar

La Liga

Barcelona 3-1 Elche

Serie A

Verona 1-2 Inter Milan

IRELAND STRIKER TROY Parrott missed a penalty for the second-straight league game as AZ Alkmaar edged Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, keeping them in third place and within four points of leading duo Feyenoord and PSV.

Parrott, who scored twice but missed a chance to complete his hat-trick against Utrecht last week, missed again from the spot midway through today’s first-half. Kees Smit’s second half goal secured AZ another victory, however.

AZ boss Maarten Martens says he is unworried about the “stoic” Parrott, claiming the goalkeeper was off his line as he made the penalty save.

“He won’t be happy about it, and I think he’s slipped”, said Martens. “I also suspected the goalkeeper was off his line too early, but that’s been checked. It can happen. I’ve worked with many strikers, and Troy always keeps going. No matter what’s said or what form he’s in. Will he take the next one? I’m sure he will.”

Of more importance to Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is the sheer fact that Parrott is fit and playing regularly. Ireland’s World Cup hopes hang on this month’s double header with Portugal and Hungary, and Hallgrimsson’s striking options have been greatly diminished by Evan Ferguson’s ankle injury.

Parrott will likely lead the line for AZ again against Crystal Palace in the Conference League next Thursday.

In Spain, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford struck for Barcelona as they earned a 3-1 win over Elche in La Liga on Sunday to bounce back from last weekend’s Clasico defeat.

Ferran Torres was also on target for the Catalan giants, who moved back into second place to trail leaders Real Madrid by five points.

Barca continued to struggle in defence and Elche had chances to cause an upset, scoring through Rafa Mir, with the striker also twice hitting the woodwork.

Hansi Flick’s Barca have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive league games, in the midst of an injury crisis.

The champions were missing Pedri, Gavi, and Joan Garcia among others, but were able to bring on Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo following spells out of action.

In Italy, Inter Milan were handed a 2-1 win at Verona by a late own goal on Sunday to move to within a point of stuttering Serie A leaders Napoli.

Defending champions Napoli slugged out a 0-0 deadlock with rising force Como on Saturday.

Inter, last season’s Champions League finalists, took to the pitch knowing a win would leave them breathing down Napoli’s neck.

Winless so far this season, Verona fell behind in the 16th minute when Inter’s Piotr Zielinski produced a moment of magic.

The Polish midfielder arrived on the edge of the box to fire home a thunderous volley from a poorly cleared corner.

Giovane levelled for Verona on 40 minutes and the sides went back to the dressing rooms level at 1-1.

In a second half under relentless rain, it appeared the game would peter out, until a late cross from Nicolo Barella was turned agonisingly into his own goal by Verona defender Martin Frese three minutes into added time.

Roma can go top of the table with a win away to AC Milan in Sunday’s late game.

With reporting by – © AFP 2025