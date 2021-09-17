Pat Lam signs new five-year contract with Bristol Bears

BRISTOL BEARS HAVE announced that director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a new five-year contract, which will see him remain with the club until the end of the 2027/2028 season.

The former Connacht coach was under contract at Ashton Gate until 2023, but has now committed his future to the club with a new long-term deal.

Lam – who guided Connacht to an historic Pro12 title in 2016 – joined Bristol in June 2017.

In his first season he helped the club land promotion back to the Premiership, and in 2019 he led them to ninth position – the highest points tally for a newly promoted club in 12 years.

The 2019/20 season saw Bristol finish third in the Premiership and win the Challenge Cup – the club’s first major silverware since 1983.

Last season Bristol finished top of the Premiership table, before losing to eventual champions Harlequins in the semi-finals. The Bears exited the Champions Cup in the round of 16 stage with defeat to Bordeaux.

“It’s an absolute honour to continue as director of rugby at Bristol Bear,” Lam said.

“To have the opportunity to work with a great group of people, and to represent our community with pride and love is very special.

“While we have come a long way in the last four years, I am really excited by what is still to come as we challenge all of us individually and collectively to raise the bar every day.

“I genuinely believe that now we have all our Men, Women and Academy aligned as one club, we are poised to bring a lot of inspiration and success, on and off the field, for many years ahead and I feel very humbled to be a part of it.”

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

Chairman Chris Booy added: “We’re delighted to have secured Pat’s signature on a long-term contract. It’s no surprise he would have the interest of every top club in the world, so it’s testament to the ambition of the Bears that Pat was eager to stay.

“We are absolutely aligned on the direction of the club. Bristol Bears will continue to grow and we will achieve sustainable success at the top of the domestic and European game.”

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign, the dressing-room debacle which overshadowed the interpros, and where Irish women’s rugby goes from here.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud