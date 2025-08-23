Pat Ryan steps down as Cork hurling manager

PAT RYAN HAS opted against remaining as manager of the Cork senior hurlers and said it’s “best for me to seek a different challenge.”

In a statement released via his club, Sarsfields, the 49-year-old boss said he was “humbled” to be asked by the county board to remain in charge after the disappointment of this season’s defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.

Ryan led Cork to two appearances in the showpiece at Croke Park, as well delivering a Munster title and success in the league.

“The last three years has been a pleasure to be part of a wonderful journey with the Cork senior hurling team,” Ryan’s statement said.

“I was humbled on Friday to be asked by Cork GAA to lead the group again for a new term but after consultation with my family, I feel now it is best for me to seek a different challenge after five years of managing Cork teams.

“In this five years, the support I have received from a wonderful loyal and trustworthy management and backroom team has made my job very easy,” he said, referencing the two years he had leading Cork Under-20s to All-Ireland wins in 2020 and 2021.

“There has been plenty of highs and plenty of lows but the joy that Cork hurling brings to your life is amazing.

“The greatest gift as a manager is having a team of players dedicated to sacrificing themselves for the jersey and I had that in abundance – success isn’t linear but I know that with the character of players we have and the talent that is coming over the next few years through the hard work of our clubs that the long absence of Liam MacCarthy from Leeside will not last much longer.”