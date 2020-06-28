'I wouldn’t like to be that player heading back to the county' - Spillane suggests 'golden score' rather than penalties

Pat Spillane called for the rethink on The Sunday Game with Joanne Cantwell and Ciarán Whelan.

PAT SPILLANE SAYS Croke Park chiefs should reconsider plans to decide drawn championship games with penalties.

Without the time to accommodate replays this year, top championship games will need to be decided on the day with five players nominated on each team after extra-time.

“A fella misses a penalty, an individual has just cost his county the All-Ireland title,” Spillane says on this evening’s The Sunday Game. “I think the fairer system is — yes extra-time — but then golden score, first team to score wins. Collective responsibility in victory, collective responsibility in defeat.

“To lose an All-Ireland final with a missed penalty… I wouldn’t like to be that player heading back to the county.”

Ciarán Whelan, meanwhile, suggests two five-minute periods of extra-time after the normal period of extra time if the sides are still tied.

“The game has to finish on the day and no doubt we are going to see [penalties]. Do I like it? No but unfortunately it’s the time frame we’re in,” the former Dublin star says.

“From a player’s perspective, to lose an All-Ireland final on penalties would be very, very hard to take. I get it, I understand it, but I think for the final there would be justification for a replay, in my view.”