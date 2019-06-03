This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cantlay rallies to clinch Memorial with record final round display as Woods finishes in top 10

The 27-year-old’s bogey-free effort was the best final round by a winner in the history of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament.

By AFP Monday 3 Jun 2019, 12:34 AM
1 hour ago 682 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4665943
Patrick Cantlay celebrates after the final round of the 2019 Memorial.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Patrick Cantlay celebrates after the final round of the 2019 Memorial.
Patrick Cantlay celebrates after the final round of the 2019 Memorial.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PATRICK CANTLAY POWERED to an eight-under par 64 on Sunday to claim his second US PGA Tour title at the Memorial by two strokes from Australian Adam Scott.

Cantlay, 27, went into the final round four strokes behind overnight leader Martin Kaymer whose bid to end a near five-year victory drought faded with a final round 72 that left him in third place.

Cantlay’s bogey-free effort was the best final round by a winner in the history of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The victory followed Cantlay’s tie for third at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

The former US collegiate star, whose career was nearly derailed by a back injury, had won his first tour title at Las Vegas in November of 2017 — in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open that was part of the 2017-18 season.

Tiger Woods finished the week with a 67 to claim a share of ninth place on nine-under. 

He opened the day with five birdies, including back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. Woods carded two more birdies on the back nine and a pair of bogeys to finish the tournament.

Scott, like Kaymer a former world number one seeking to end an extended winless run, continued his recent resurgence with a final round 68 that left him on 17-under 271.

Kaymer, who started the day with a two-stroke lead in search of his first win since his 2014 US Open victory, was two strokes back on 15-under 273.

- © AFP, 2019 

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie