Cantlay rallies to clinch Memorial with record final round display as Woods finishes in top 10

Patrick Cantlay celebrates after the final round of the 2019 Memorial.

PATRICK CANTLAY POWERED to an eight-under par 64 on Sunday to claim his second US PGA Tour title at the Memorial by two strokes from Australian Adam Scott.

Cantlay, 27, went into the final round four strokes behind overnight leader Martin Kaymer whose bid to end a near five-year victory drought faded with a final round 72 that left him in third place.

Cantlay’s bogey-free effort was the best final round by a winner in the history of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The victory followed Cantlay’s tie for third at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

The former US collegiate star, whose career was nearly derailed by a back injury, had won his first tour title at Las Vegas in November of 2017 — in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open that was part of the 2017-18 season.

Tiger Woods finished the week with a 67 to claim a share of ninth place on nine-under.

He opened the day with five birdies, including back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. Woods carded two more birdies on the back nine and a pair of bogeys to finish the tournament.

Scott, like Kaymer a former world number one seeking to end an extended winless run, continued his recent resurgence with a final round 68 that left him on 17-under 271.

Kaymer, who started the day with a two-stroke lead in search of his first win since his 2014 US Open victory, was two strokes back on 15-under 273.

