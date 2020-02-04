'I want to be in Kansas City for a long time' - Mahomes relaxed over contract talk

The Kansas City Chiefs won out on Sunday night against the 49ers.

PATRICK MAHOMES WILL allow others to worry about his contract negotiations amid reports the Super Bowl LIV MVP could earn a record-breaking $200million extension.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led his franchise to their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years in Miami on Sunday, guiding Andy Reid’s team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers thanks to two late touchdown passes at Hard Rock Stadium.

In becoming the youngest man to ever win the league MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards in his career, Mahomes is viewed as the future of the NFL, a point his team will be making when they get down to talking money with the Chiefs.

Mahomes will enter the final year of his $16.42m rookie deal next season and though Kansas City have the right to exercise the fifth-year option, they could thrash out a long-term contract this offseason.

“That’s stuff that’s handled with other people,” Mahomes said on Monday, where he addressed the press before making the customary MVP visit to Disney World.

“Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself. I’m in a great organisation.

“I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls.

“For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”

The biggest overall contract in the NFL was the five-year, $150m deal Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan signed last May.

Aged 61, Kansas City’s Reid may be 37 years older than Mahomes, but he is not thinking of calling it a day after finally winning his first ring as a head coach.

“I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,” said Reid, who revealed he did not sleep with the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday evening and instead spent it listening to Pitbull.

“I got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy every day. Every day it’s a pleasure to come to work and know that you have an opportunity to coach him and his team-mates.

“[General manager] Brett Veach understands what it takes to win but also the kind of people that we enjoy working with, so he brings those kind of guys in and makes it enjoyable.”

