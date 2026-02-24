Sports minister says 'ball is in FAI's court' ahead of meeting on 'hooliganism' at games

THE SPORTS MINISTER Patrick O’Donovan and the FAI are to meet this week to discuss “concrete proposals” on ensuring the safety of fans and protection of State-funded pitches in the wake of supporters using flares at a game between Dundalk and Drogheda last week.

It follows threats by the minister to withhold funding from League of Ireland clubs unless they tackle “hooliganism” among their support.

A 12-year-old boy was injured as a result of Friday’s scenes, and the Oriel Park pitch that had just received a €500,000 upgrade was scorched in the process.

O’Donovan was in attendance on the night in Dundalk and said yesterday that “gougerism and thuggery” had emerged from the stands.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, O’Donovan said the ball is firmly in the FAI’s court on how to take action on fans’ behaviour.

“I want to see meaningful and concrete proposals brought forward by the FAI to ensure the safety of patrons at matches and as well as that, to ensure the investment that’s made by the State is properly secured,” O’Donovan said today.

Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan speaking to media this morning

O’Donovan added that the events of last Friday night were “disgusting” and that he believes the FAI have a sufficient amount of time now to bring forward measures on the security of venues.

The Limerick TD continued:

And once I see that, if I believe that it’s meaningful, we can work forward. If it’s not, we have a problem.”

O’Donovan added that his threat to withhold funding for pitch upgrades would apply to clubs in the “League of Ireland only”, meaning that “ordinary grassroots football who have current applications in with the government have no issue”.

“But this is a very serious issue where you make a half a million euro worth of an investment and it’s literally set fire to,” the minister said.

With reporting by David Mac Redmond

