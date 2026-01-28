Former Masters champion Reed returning to PGA Tour from LIV

FORMER MASTERS CHAMPION Patrick Reed said Wednesday he is leaving the LIV Golf league and will return to the PGA Tour later this season.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine,” the American said in a post on X.

Reed said he was returning to the US circuit “as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA Tour events later this year.”

Patrick Reed looks to reinstate his membership for the 2027 season.



He would be eligible to return to TOUR competition on Aug. 25, 2026.



ESPN reported he would be eligible to tee it up on the PGA Tour on 25 August, almost a year after he last played in a LIV event.

The 2018 Masters champion resigned from the PGA Tour after joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV circuit in June 2022.

Reed, who won the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, said on X it was a family decision, and he told ESPN he wanted to be able to stay closer to his family.

Reed will follow five-time major winner Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour after a stint on the LIV circuit, whose creation sparked turmoil in the global game.

As a non-member this season, Reed will have to qualify or receive sponsor exemptions to play in PGA Tour events. He can improve his status for 2027 with a tour victory or a top-10 finish in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

“I always saw myself coming back to the PGA Tour,” Reed told ESPN. “I know I have to earn my way back, and I’m ok with that.”

