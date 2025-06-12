Advertisement
More Stories
FreeGolf

WATCH: Patrick Reed makes just the fourth-ever albatross in US Open history

Patrick Reed holed out from 286 yards on Oakmont’s par-five fourth.
8.35pm, 12 Jun 2025

PATRICK REED GOT his US Open off to a flying start on Thursday as he made just the fourth-ever recorded albatross in tournament history.

Facing a 286-yard approach at Oakmont’s par-five fourth, Reed’s second shot took a couple of hops on the green before rolling the final few feet into the cup.

Reed joins TC Chen (Oakland Hills, 1985), Shaun Micheel (Pebble Beach 2010) and Nick Watney (Olympic Club 2012) in an elite group of players to make an albatross at the US Open since records began.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie