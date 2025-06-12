WATCH: Patrick Reed makes just the fourth-ever albatross in US Open history

PATRICK REED GOT his US Open off to a flying start on Thursday as he made just the fourth-ever recorded albatross in tournament history.

Facing a 286-yard approach at Oakmont’s par-five fourth, Reed’s second shot took a couple of hops on the green before rolling the final few feet into the cup.

Reed joins TC Chen (Oakland Hills, 1985), Shaun Micheel (Pebble Beach 2010) and Nick Watney (Olympic Club 2012) in an elite group of players to make an albatross at the US Open since records began.