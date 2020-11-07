Tributes paid after passing of well-known hurling figures in Limerick and Offaly

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid tonight in Limerick and Offaly after the passing of well-known former players who enjoyed huge success at club level and represented their counties.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The Patrickswell club offered their condolences to the former county senior hurling winner Paul Carey who passed away tragically in Dubai.

Carey captained Patrickswell to win the Limerick senior hurling title in 2003 while later leading that team to contest the Munster club decider that year. He featured for Limerick county teams at various levels.

He came from a well-known hurling family with his brother Ciaran one of Limerick’s greatest players while his nephew Cian Lynch is a star on the current team who reached the Munster hurling final last Sunday.

“We ask that Paul is remembered in your prayers and his family are supported in their hour of need,” said the Patrickswell club in a statement on their Twitter account.

Patrickswell GAA and whole community are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Paul Carey in Dubai.



Sincere condolences to his wife Anna, son Fionn and extended Carey family



We ask that Paul is remembered in your prayers and his family are supported in their hour of need. — Patrickswell GAA (@patrickswellgaa) November 7, 2020

And in Offaly sympathies have expressed after the passing of Birr hurling stalwart Adrian Cahill.

He started for Offaly in two All-Ireland minor winning teams in 1987 and 1989 before playing for the county at senior level. He was also part of his club’s historic breakthrough in 1995 when they won the All-Ireland senior club title, scoring 0-6 in their victory over Antrim’s Dunloy in that final replay.

The Birr club tweeted, “Where do you start when trying to do justice to a larger than life character. Adrian had the skill most others could only dream of on the pitch and a heart of gold off it with a shapr wit that always brought smiles to people’s faces.”