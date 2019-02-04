This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tom Brady throws interception on his first play of Super Bowl but Patriots lead at half-time

The New England Patriots are 3-0 up against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 4 Feb 2019, 12:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,585 Views 2 Comments
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football Tom Brady is hit by Aaron Donald during the first-half of the Super Bowl. Source: Charlie Riedel

THE NEW ENGLAND Patriots lead 3-0 at half-time of tonight’s Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams.

It’s the second-lowest scoring first-half in Super Bowl history, with the Pittsburgh Steelers having led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 in Super Bowl IX.

In a worrying sign for the Rams, they were the 13th team to be shut out in the first-half of a Super Bowl and none of the previous 12 have won. The Rams were shut out in a first half for the first time under Sean McVay, managing just 57 offensive yards.

The game has yet to really catch fire with both offences struggling to make a significant impact in Atlanta. It has, though, been a defensive masterclass from both Bill Belichick and McVay.

After missing his first kick – his fourth miss in the last four Super Bowls – a 42-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal towards the end of the first quarter gave the Patriots the lead in an attritional half dominated by defence at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

It’s been a cagey start to the game by the favourites New England, who saw quarterback Tom Brady picked on his very first play.

Brady is bidding to make history by becoming the first player to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after his first championship in 2002.

He managed 122 yards passing but fumbled on a sack, although the Patriots recovered it. 

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been extremely disappointing so far and was sacked by Dont’a Hightower shortly before the half-time whistle. 

