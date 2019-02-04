Tom Brady throws interception on his first play of Super Bowl but Patriots lead at half-time

Tom Brady is hit by Aaron Donald during the first-half of the Super Bowl. Source: Charlie Riedel

THE NEW ENGLAND Patriots lead 3-0 at half-time of tonight’s Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams.

It’s the second-lowest scoring first-half in Super Bowl history, with the Pittsburgh Steelers having led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 in Super Bowl IX.

In a worrying sign for the Rams, they were the 13th team to be shut out in the first-half of a Super Bowl and none of the previous 12 have won. The Rams were shut out in a first half for the first time under Sean McVay, managing just 57 offensive yards.

The game has yet to really catch fire with both offences struggling to make a significant impact in Atlanta. It has, though, been a defensive masterclass from both Bill Belichick and McVay.

After missing his first kick – his fourth miss in the last four Super Bowls – a 42-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal towards the end of the first quarter gave the Patriots the lead in an attritional half dominated by defence at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s been a cagey start to the game by the favourites New England, who saw quarterback Tom Brady picked on his very first play.

Tom Brady’s first pass of Super Bowl LIII…PICKED (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/D15Ncd8Hqv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2019

Brady is bidding to make history by becoming the first player to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after his first championship in 2002.

He managed 122 yards passing but fumbled on a sack, although the Patriots recovered it.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been extremely disappointing so far and was sacked by Dont’a Hightower shortly before the half-time whistle.

The first sack of Tom Brady this postseason - and it wasn't Aaron Donald! pic.twitter.com/Q4Co0tla1n — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 4, 2019

