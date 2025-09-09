Ireland's Joyce earns shot at World Championship medal - but suffers worrying cut in the process

IRELAND’S PATSY JOYCE has earned the right to box for a World Championship medal on Wednesday — but faces an anxious wait to see if a cut over his eye heals in time for him to fight.

Mullingar’s Joyce downed reigning Olympic bronze medalist Javier Ibanez of Bulgaria with a 3-2 decision in Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon.

But the fight was cut short towards the end of the second round after an existing cut over Joyce’s left eye reopened, forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest early.

The five ringside judges proceeded to score the fight based on the action to that point, with three judges scoring it 19-18 in Joyce’s favour and two 19-18 in Ibanez’s favour.

Joyce had raced into an early advantage, winning the opening round on four cards, and had Ibanez in further trouble with a standing count in the second.

Referee Chia-Chan Lin of Chinese Taipei then deducted a point from Joyce for illegal use of the head before the fight was stopped moments later due to the Irish fighter’s injury.

Joyce now faces a race to be fit for Wednesday’s medal bout against Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, where victory would guarantee his place in the 55kg semi-finals and a bronze medal at minimum.

Three more Irish boxers are in action this evening, with Lisa O’Rourke fighting for a medal in the women’s 70kg division against top seed Lekeisha Pergoliti of Australia, while Dean Clancy and Brian Kennedy are in last 16 action in the 65kg and 85kg divisions respectively.