Joyce opens Ireland's Sunday tilt at World Boxing Championships with win

PATSY JOYCE HAS opened Ireland’s Sunday with a win at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The Mullingar man won his opening 55kg bout by unanimous decision, defeating Korea’s Jaeyong Shin in the last-32.

Patsy will contest his Last 16 bout against the winner of the contest…

Both boxers faced points deductions, but Joyce ultimately eased to victory 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26, 29-26.

He will face Cuban-born Bulgarian boxer Javier Ibanez Diaz in the last 16. The Paris 2024 bronze medallist overcame USA’s Orlando Zamora-Garcia to prevail.

Michaela Walsh (57kg), Lisa O’Rourke (70kg) and Dean Clancy (65kg) are the other Irish boxers in action this evening.

