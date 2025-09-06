Advertisement
Moorehouse loss opens Irish account for World Boxing Championships

Split decision goes the way of Spanish Olympian.
1.07pm, 6 Sep 2025

TEAM IRELAND’S DAINA Moorehouse bowed out of the World Boxing Championships on the narrowest of margins.

The Enniskerry pocket rocket contested her Last 32 bout against Paris Olympian, Laura Fuentes Fernandez of Spain. In a tight, high-tempo contest, the 3-2 decision went to Spain.

A number of Irish fighters are in action later in the ring at the Championships in Liverpool. Matthew McCole is due to fight Ronald Chavez Jnr at 1.30pm, Zara Breslin is slated for a 6pm start against Gizem Ozer, while Aoife O’Rourke will conclude Irish interest for the day when she faces Monika Langerova at 7.30pm.

