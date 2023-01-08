'A friend to all' - Tributes paid following death of sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of popular Cork sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Palmer, who worked with Cork local radio station C103, was injured in an alleged hit-and-run during Christmas week and was left in a critical condition. He passed away in Cork University Hospital this morning.

A native of Templenoe in Kerry, Palmer was a longtime resident in West Cork and was immersed in local sport in the region. The much loved journalist was also a columnist with The Echo newspaper.

Several sporting figures have posted tributes in honour of his years of service to sports broadcasting, including jockey Aidan Coleman, golfer John Murphy and athlete Darragh McElhinney.

Cork GAA

Cork GAA are saddened to hear of the death of Paudie Palmer. Paudie has been a brilliant servant to our games over many years. The press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence. Sympathy to his wife and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/16xsCOOHy8 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 8, 2023

Advertisement

Marty Morrissey

Absolutely devastated with the news that Paudie Palmer has died. We shared Commentary Boxes in Cork, Kerry,Thurles & Croke Park & every day there was a laugh & a story to be shared. I loved his company & he was a brilliant commentator. My sympathies to his family & all @C103Cork — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) January 8, 2023

John Murphy

Rest in Peace Paudie Palmer. An incredibly charismatic man with so much passion for and commitment to his work. Thank you for everything you did for sports in West Cork and beyond, there will never be another quite like you — John Murphy (@john_murphy5) January 8, 2023

Jacqui Hurley

Absolutely devastating news this morning to hear Paudie Palmer has died. Life is incredibly cruel.



A teacher, a brilliant broadcaster & a pure rogue. He’ll be sorely missed from the airwaves in @C103Cork but it’s the real life chats we’ll miss most. He was larger than life. 💔 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) January 8, 2023

Des Cahill

Desperately sad news about Paudie Palmer. Sincere sympathy to his family & massive number of friends. Sleep Easy Paudie. https://t.co/jDJw2Jop69 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) January 8, 2023

Aidan Coleman

RIP Paudie 💔 A man I’ve been lucky enough to know all my life, a great family friend, neighbour and supporter. #paudiepalmer pic.twitter.com/Jw1ydHuobU — Aidan Coleman (@AidanColeman) January 8, 2023

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Darragh McElhinney

Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of Paudie Palmer. He was an iconic figure to everyone in Cork sporting circles and a gentleman to deal with. RIP — Darragh McElhinney (@darraghmce) January 8, 2023

Claudia Keane

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!