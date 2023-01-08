Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Paudie Palmer passed away this weekend.
# RIP
'A friend to all' - Tributes paid following death of sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer
The Cork native passed away this weekend following an alleged hit-and-run.
44 minutes ago

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of popular Cork sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Palmer, who worked with Cork local radio station C103, was injured in an alleged hit-and-run during Christmas week and was left in a critical condition. He passed away in Cork University Hospital this morning.

A native of Templenoe in Kerry, Palmer was a longtime resident in West Cork and was immersed in local sport in the region. The much loved journalist was also a columnist with The Echo newspaper.

Several sporting figures have posted tributes in honour of his years of service to sports broadcasting, including jockey Aidan Coleman, golfer John Murphy and athlete Darragh McElhinney.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

