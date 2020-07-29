This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Sligo boss Cook resigns from struggling Wigan

The 53-year-old was unable to keep the Latics clear of the relegation zone after their 12-point penalty.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 11:53 AM
47 minutes ago 823 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5162807
Cook on the touchline during Wigan's meeting with Hull earlier this month.
Image: Martin Rickett
Cook on the touchline during Wigan's meeting with Hull earlier this month.
Cook on the touchline during Wigan's meeting with Hull earlier this month.
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER SLIGO ROVERS manager Paul Cook has resigned from his role as Wigan manager, the PA news agency understands.

The 53-year-old was unable to keep the Latics in the Sky Bet Championship after they were hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

It saw Wigan drop from 13th to 23rd on the final day, but an appeal against the sanction will be heard on Friday.

Cook took over in May 2017 and led the DW Stadium side to the League One title during his first season before he secured Championship survival last year.

A points penalty made it too tall an order this time and he will now leave Wigan, where he also spent time as a player between 1984 and 1988.

The club were placed in administration on July 1, despite a change of ownership less than a month before. A preferred bidder was announced on July 22, the same day the Latics were relegated, but negotiations broke down because of the preferred bidder’s “non-compliance in the first stage of exclusivity.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Talks are under way with the next preferred bidder out of the five offers which were received and there was an update from the administrators on Monday.

It read: “The joint administrators would like to provide the following update to state that discussions with the preferred bidder have continued on a positive note over the weekend and today, though at this stage there is no exclusive agreement.

“The joint administrators will further update supporters on Saturday following the appeal hearing on Friday, which is expected to take all day.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie