Thursday 16 January, 2020
Paul McShane signs new long-term contract with Rochdale

The defender has extended his stay at the League One club.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,277 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4968457
Paul McShane.
Image: Rochdale AFC
Paul McShane.
Paul McShane.
Image: Rochdale AFC

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Paul McShane has today signed an 18-month contract with League One side Rochdale. 

McShane initially joined the club last October on a short-term deal running until January, an agreement which he has now extended until the end of next season. 

The34-year-old is one of a large Irish contingent at the club: they are managed by Cork’s Brian Barry-Murphy, while the squad includes ex-Ireland U21 internationals Eoghan O’Connell and Jimmy Ryan as well as former League of Ireland trio Jimmy Keohane, Stephen Dooley and Ryan Delaney (currently on loan at AFC Wimbledon).

“There’s been a ten-day period with a few discussions going on, but everything has been sorted in the end and I’m happy to be back now,” McShane told the club’s website. 

“I’ve enjoyed my time so far. Working with Brian, his staff and the players has been very enjoyable.

“There are some really good lads in the changing room and some really good players, so there’s a good combination. Hopefully, we can be successful.

“I’ve learnt quite a bit since being here. I can trust the staff and they’ve been fantastic to me, especially when I picked up the injury that I had.

“They’ve looked after me really well and hopefully I can pay them back with performances and results on the pitch.”

McShane has made eight appearances for the club in League One thus far, having joined as a free agent in the wake of his exit from Championship side Reading. He has made 33 appearances for Ireland at senior international level, the last of those caps coming against Slovakia in 2016. 

Rochdale, meanwhile, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle in midweek and lie 18th in League One. 

Gavin Cooney

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Read next:

