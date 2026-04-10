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Groundsmen work on a waterlogged pitch (file photo). Bryan Keane/INPHO
Called Off

Three League of Ireland games postponed due to unplayable pitches

Two Premier Division fixtures and one in the First Division called off.
7.32pm, 10 Apr 2026

THREE LEAGUE OF Ireland games have been postponed tonight due to unplayable pitches.

The Premier Division clash between Waterford and Drogheda United was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the RSC. The fixture was set to conclude the three-match ban on Drogheda fans attending away games following the damage pyro damaged caused to the astro turf pitch at Oriel Park earlier in the campaign.

A statement from the League of Ireland also confirmed that “a late sudden torrential rain downpour” forced the referee at Eamonn Deacy Park to call off Galway United’s game at home with Shelbourne.

And bad weather also wreaked havoc in the First Division with the Munster derby between Treaty United and league leaders Cork City also falling foul to a waterlogged pitch.

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