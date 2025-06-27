Advertisement
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy after winning Olympic gold last year. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeWorld Rowing Cup

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy to face off in World Rowing Cup semi-final

Decorated pair will be in competition this time at Lucerne.
12.03pm, 27 Jun 2025

BACK-TO-BACK Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be in competing boats in the semi-final of the men’s double sculls at the World Rowing Cup at Lucerne tomorrow.

O’Donovan and Daire Lynch are safely through to the semi after finishing second in their heat this morning. The Irish duo tried to overhaul the leaders in the closing stages but Aleksandr Iakovlev and Andrei Potapkin (AIN, or neutral athletes) held on by 0.24 seconds.

“Tough enough going,” said Lynch afterwards. “Hopefully we’ll get better.”

In the semi-final, O’Donovan will come up against long-time partner McCarthy – with whom he has won two Olympic gold medals in the lightweight double sculls – and Konan Pazzaia, who also finished second in their heat today.

More to follow . . . 

