This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pogba out of action for 'a few weeks' with ankle injury, Solskjaer confirms

Midfielder was not available for this evening’s trip to Arsenal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,447 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4951209
Pogba: played twice over the festive period.
Image: Martin Rickett
Pogba: played twice over the festive period.
Pogba: played twice over the festive period.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says Paul Pogba has suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury that will keep him out of action for a further spell.

The France midfielder was expected to be in Manchester United’s squad for this evening’s trip to Arsenal, but was a notable omission at the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s injured,” the Norwegian told BT Sport. “He’s feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.”

Pogba has made only seven appearances for United this season, but had played two games from the bench over the festive period, including the entire second half in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

He was not in the squad for the game against Burnley on 28 December, an absence explained away as scheduled rest.

Now it seems as though he’ll miss another extended period of time having already missed 10 consecutive games before his recent attempt at a comeback.

Pogba has been persistently linked with a move away, and reportedly attempted to engineer an exit from Old Trafford in the summer, with a return to Juventus or move to Real Madrid linked as his preferred destinations.

Despite those rumours, his agent Mino Raiola has said Pogba is happy to remain at United, as long as they’re competing for trophies.

“He’s a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United,” he said. “As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United.”

However Raiola slammed United in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica earlier on New Year’s Day.

He labelled the club “out of touch with reality” and said they would “ruin even [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

01.01.20 Adam Idah makes his Premier League debut as Norwich held by Palace
01.01.20 Jesus on the double as Man City bounce back against Everton
01.01.20 Harry Kane limps off in Spurs defeat while Leicester thump Newcastle

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie