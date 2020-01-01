Pogba out of action for 'a few weeks' with ankle injury, Solskjaer confirms

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says Paul Pogba has suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury that will keep him out of action for a further spell.

The France midfielder was expected to be in Manchester United’s squad for this evening’s trip to Arsenal, but was a notable omission at the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s injured,” the Norwegian told BT Sport. “He’s feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.”

Pogba has made only seven appearances for United this season, but had played two games from the bench over the festive period, including the entire second half in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

He was not in the squad for the game against Burnley on 28 December, an absence explained away as scheduled rest.

Now it seems as though he’ll miss another extended period of time having already missed 10 consecutive games before his recent attempt at a comeback.

Pogba has been persistently linked with a move away, and reportedly attempted to engineer an exit from Old Trafford in the summer, with a return to Juventus or move to Real Madrid linked as his preferred destinations.

Despite those rumours, his agent Mino Raiola has said Pogba is happy to remain at United, as long as they’re competing for trophies.

“He’s a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United,” he said. “As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United.”

However Raiola slammed United in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica earlier on New Year’s Day.

He labelled the club “out of touch with reality” and said they would “ruin even [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini.”

