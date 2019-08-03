This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer has 'no doubt' Real Madrid target Pogba still wants to play for Man United

The Man United manager is completely convinced Pogba wants to stay at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,384 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752477
Pogba in action against Leeds United during a pre-season friendly.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Pogba in action against Leeds United during a pre-season friendly.
Pogba in action against Leeds United during a pre-season friendly.
Image: AAP/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has insisted that he has “no doubt” that Paul Pogba still wants to play for Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been a target for Real Madrid and Juventus over the summer, with Los Blancos having even made him their top target ahead of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Madrid have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, with a move for Pogba proving difficult given the Premier League transfer window closes on August 8.

While Zinedine Zidane’s side could still negotiate a deal to bring in Pogba with the Spanish window not closing until September 2, it would leave United unable to sign a suitable replacement, thus making a transfer even more complex.

And Solskjaer is convinced that the World Cup winner is still happy to pull on a United shirt, telling reporters after the penalty shoot-out win over AC Milan on Saturday he has “no doubt” he wants to play for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba File Photo Pogba speaks with Solskjaer. Source: Martin Rickett

“Yeah,” he told a press conference when asked if he felt the midfielder still wanted to be at Old Trafford. “No doubts at all.”

Pogba missed out on Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash against Milan, which United won 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regular time, with a knock, but Solskjaer downplayed any long-term worry over the French star. 

“He’ll probably be back early on next week training,” the manager said. “It’s not an injury, it’s just some pain. So he’s not injured, but I wasn’t going to risk anything this weekend.”

Another player garnering a lot of attention this summer is Romelu Lukaku. 

Lukaku was one of the players to struggle under Solskjaer, and now seems set for the exit door with Serie A pair Juventus and Inter vying for his signature.

The Belgian hit out at critics who called him slow earlier in the week with a video, and Solskjaer says he’s spoken with the forward about his post but has no update on his transfer situation. 

“I’ve spoke to Rom yeah, to put it that way,” he said. “That’s case closed.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie