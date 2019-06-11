This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Pogba says he has been 'judged differently' after £89 million Man United move

Moving for a world-record fee as a midfielder made him the target of criticism, the France star believes.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:26 PM
44 minutes ago 1,324 Views 2 Comments
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
PAUL POGBA FEELS he has been “judged differently” due to the size of the fee that took him back to Manchester United, admitting he was surprised by the response.

World Cup winner Pogba has split opinions since returning to Old Trafford, where he previously starred for the United academy, in an £89 million move from Juventus in 2016.

The deal broke the world transfer record at the time and the 26-year-old felt there was huge scrutiny regarding his performances as a result.

The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have since moved for greater sums, yet Pogba does not believe the reaction has been the same because of their goalscoring exploits.

Because it was the biggest transfer in history at the time, you get judged differently,” he told the LifeTimes podcast. “They expect more from you because of the price tag.

“A good game would be a normal game. A top game would be a good game.”

Pogba added: “It’s a big amount. It went down when other transfers came, so it’s fine. I think it’s also because I’m a midfielder.

“People see more strikers because they score goals, so that’s why it made such a big impact. I don’t think [Neymar and Mbappe] get it because they’re strikers.

I knew it would come with it. I knew there would be a big impact. But I didn’t know it would go so negative. When I signed, I wasn’t used to seeing so many negative comments.

“It was a big change. I was surprised. I didn’t know a price tag would change so much for people.

“Maybe they think I have the money. It’s not me — I don’t have the money. I don’t know [the reason for the criticism]. I wish I knew, so I could help them get the answer.”

