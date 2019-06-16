This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba wants 'new challenge somewhere else' amid Man United exit talk

Speaking in Tokyo, Paul Pogba has admitted he may be ready to leave the club after joining in 2016.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,772 Views 20 Comments
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
PAUL POGBA HAS hinted he is ready to leave Manchester United after revealing his desire for a ”new challenge somewhere else”.

The midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has been in doubt after an indifferent 2018-19 season, with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

Former club Juventus have also been linked with Pogba, who returned for a second spell at Old Trafford when United paid a then-record fee of £89million [€100m] in August 2016.

Speaking in Tokyo, the 26-year-old – a World Cup winner at Russia 2018 – admitted the time could be right to move on.

“There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I’ve been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great,” he told reporters.

There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I’m thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

It remains unclear whether the Frenchman will still be at Old Trafford come August, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been busy recruiting young talent as United begin preparations for next season.

Daniel James has already penned a five-year deal with the club earlier this month and it appears the Red Devils are closing in on the signature of Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

Widely reported target, Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka also looks set to join during preseason.

