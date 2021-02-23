BE PART OF THE TEAM

Paul Pogba’s agent backtracks over Man United exit claims

Mino Raiola has insisted he was just giving an opinion about the midfielder when he said his time at Old Trafford was ‘over’.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,776 Views 2 Comments
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

PAUL POGBA’S agent Mino Raiola has insisted he was merely giving his opinion when he suggested the midfielder’s spell at Manchester United could be coming to an end.

Raiola caused a stir in December, on the eve of United’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, when he told Italian media that Pogba’s Old Trafford career was “over”.

But despite Raiola’s remarks Pogba subsequently found some of his best form in a United shirt until suffering an injury earlier this month.

Now, in an interview with BBC Sport, Raiola has distanced himself from his own comments and vowed not to be so outspoken in the future.

He said: “I just expressed an opinion, I didn’t want to cause any problem.

“I don’t think that it destabilised anybody, because (United) had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league.

“You think big players like Paul Pogba or (United boss Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer, who won everything in his life, get destabilised by what Mino Raiola says?

“Come on, please. But I don’t talk about it any more. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is.

“Whenever I tell my opinion, everyone in England goes berserk, and I am the worst agent, or the best agent, and the clubs get so stressed from the public and journalists that I have learned not to talk much about it.”

Press Association

