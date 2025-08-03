French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins Women's Tour de France

FRENCH RIDER PAULINE Ferrand-Prevot soloed to victory on Sunday in stage nine in the Alps to seal the women’s Tour de France title.

Olympic mountain bike champion Ferrand-Prevot of Visma, who joined the road racing scene last year, took the overall title by a 3min 42sec margin over Dutch rider Demi Vollering.

Last year’s winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland finished third overall at 4min 09sec.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Lara Gillespie clocked 4h 02′ 08” to take 42nd place in stage nine. Mia Griffin was 87th and Fiona Mangan came home in 121st place.

In the general rankings, Lara Gillespie finished in 82nd, while Mia Griffin was 97th and Fiona Mangan took 118th.

The trio made history at this year’s event as they became the first women to represent Ireland at the Tour de France.

The 33-year-old Ferrand-Prevot said she had achieved “the goal of (her) life as an athlete” after sealing victory in the mountains on the border with Switzerland.

She adds to her 15 world titles in several cycling disciplines including mountain biking, cyclo-cross and road racing.

She becomes the first French rider to win the modern women’s Tour de France in its fourth edition.

Jeannie Longo won the title 36 years ago in the former race, the Tour de France Feminin.

This season, after seven years devoted primarily to mountain biking, she won the women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix before focusing on preparing for the Tour.

“It was so difficult (this stage). I wanted to win here in the yellow jersey. It’s a dream,” she said.

Bernard Hinault was the last Frenchman to win the 21-day men’s Tour de France in 1985 when he claimed his fifth title.

– © AFP 2025