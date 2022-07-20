Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 July 2022
Major coup for Roma as Juventus star Dybala arrives on free transfer

The Argentine attacker had been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,722 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821752

italian-soccer-serie-a-match-acf-fiorentina-vs-juventus-fc-florence-italy Paulo Dybala arrives from Juventus. Source: Lisa Guglielmi

ROMA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Paulo Dybala on a three-year contract after the Argentina forward’s deal with Juventus expired.

“I arrive at a team that is growing, with a club that continues to lay an increasingly solid foundation for the future and a coach, Jose Mourinho, with whom it is a privilege to work,” Dybala said in a statement.

The 28-year-old had been touted for a move to Serie A runners-up Inter Milan, which would have ensured Champions League football next season.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season.

Sky reported that the contract was worth €6 million per season including bonuses.

Dybala spent a trophy-laden seven years in Turin, scoring 115 goals for Juve, but has been dogged by injuries over the last two seasons.

He joined Juve from Palermo in 2015, going on to win five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.

He also played in the team which reached the 2017 Champions League final but lost to Real Madrid.

– © AFP 2022

