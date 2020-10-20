BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 20 October 2020
Huge loss for Waterford hurlers as captain Mahony ruled out for championship

The Ballygunner star will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to a knee injury.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 8:37 PM
57 minutes ago 2,772 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5239408
Massive loss: Waterford captain Pauric Mahony.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Massive loss: Waterford captain Pauric Mahony.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE BEEN dealt a hammer blow ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship with captain Pauric Mahony ruled out with a knee injury.

“Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury,” a tweet from Waterford GAA tonight reads. “Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.”

Ballygunner sharpshooter Mahony was named Déise captain by Cahill last December, but now the manager — who took charge last September — will have to plan without one of his key players as the Déise face Cork in the Munster semi-final on Saturday week.

It seems that the star attacker and free-taker sustained the injury in a challenge match against Wexford at the weekend, though the extent of the damage has not been confirmed.

Since making his Waterford senior debut in 2011, Mahony has been a regular in the county’s forward line, leading the scoring charge when they won the 2015 league title and contested the 2017 All-Ireland final.

In May 2015, he suffered a serious tibia break in a club match, but recovered to continue as a central pillar of Waterford’s attack under the respective stewardship of Derek McGrath and Paraic Fanning.

The 28-year-old has also steered his club Ballugunner to remarkable success in recent times, playing a key part in their seventh successive county championship title triumph this summer.

