Huge loss for Waterford hurlers as captain Mahony ruled out for championship

WATERFORD HAVE BEEN dealt a hammer blow ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship with captain Pauric Mahony ruled out with a knee injury.

“Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury,” a tweet from Waterford GAA tonight reads. “Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.”

Ballygunner sharpshooter Mahony was named Déise captain by Cahill last December, but now the manager — who took charge last September — will have to plan without one of his key players as the Déise face Cork in the Munster semi-final on Saturday week.

It seems that the star attacker and free-taker sustained the injury in a challenge match against Wexford at the weekend, though the extent of the damage has not been confirmed.

Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery. — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 20, 2020

Since making his Waterford senior debut in 2011, Mahony has been a regular in the county’s forward line, leading the scoring charge when they won the 2015 league title and contested the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

In May 2015, he suffered a serious tibia break in a club match, but recovered to continue as a central pillar of Waterford’s attack under the respective stewardship of Derek McGrath and Paraic Fanning.

The 28-year-old has also steered his club Ballugunner to remarkable success in recent times, playing a key part in their seventh successive county championship title triumph this summer.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!