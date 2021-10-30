Ruthless Peamount fire eight past Cork to put one hand on third straight league title

Peamount United: will be crowned champions should they beat DLR Waves next weekend.

Peamount United 8

Cork City 1

Seán O’Connor reports from Greenogue

LEAGUE LEADERS PEAMOUNT United put on a phenomenal performance on Saturday evening and are now within touching distance of their third league title in-a-row with two games remaining.

Stephanie Roche and Áine O’Gorman had Peas 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes, before a Tiegan Ruddy brace, Dora Gorman’s header and an own goal had the hosts 6-0 up at the interval.

Further strikes from Sabhdh Doyle, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Rebecca Watkins condemned Cork to their heaviest defeat of the season, despite improving in the second half with Laura Shine grabbing a consolation goal.

Peamount came into Saturday’s game having won four of their last five games, scoring a frightening 23 goals in the process. Cork City’s form has been poor of late. The visitors had won just one of their previous six games and sat second from bottom. The hosts had won the two previous meetings this season, winning 3-1 at home in May before a comprehensive 5-0 victory at Turners Cross in July.

It took Peas just 6 minutes to open the scoring. O’Gorman’s driving effort was parried by Kristen Sample before Roche followed in to put her side 1-0 up.

Ireland International O’Gorman was taken down in the box on 10 minutes, before Ruddy converted from the spot. O’Gorman made it 3-0 two minutes later, injuring herself in the process. Her speculative effort slipped through Sample’s hands before she was replaced by Watkins.

An own goal made it 4-0, before Gorman headed home from Ruddy’s corner to make it 5-0 on 23 minutes. Cork enjoyed a decent spell of possession midway through the first half, before Christina Dring’s effort was well saved by Reid-Burke.

The hosts got their sixth just before the break, after Ruddy’s effort from outside the box took a wild deflection before looping over Sample.

After the restart, Peas showed no signs of taking the foot off the gas, as Doyle’s fantastic chip made it seven on 52 minutes. Smyth-Lynch should have made it 8-0 just after the hour-mark, but curled her effort wide. Two minutes later, Shine pulled a consolation goal back for the visitors.

Peamount’s eighth came with 10 minutes remaining through Watkins’ clever finish into the bottom corner. They remain top and will be crowned champions should they beat DLR Waves next weekend.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Chloe Moloney, Tiegan Ruddy, Deirbhaile Beirne; Aine O’Gorman (Rebecca Watkins 12’), Lucy McCartan (Lauren Kelly 53’), Dora Gorman, Alannah McEvoy (Louise Masterson 75’); Sabhdh Doyle (Megan Smyth-Lynch 53’), Stephanie Roche (Orlagh Fitzpatrick 75’).

Cork City: Kristen Sample; Nathaile O’Brien (Niamh O’Donoghue 45’), Danielle Burke (Lauren Walsh 45’), Ciara McNamara, Shaunagh McCarthy; Becky Cassin, Tiffany Taylor (Lauren Singleton 45’), Eva Mangan (Kate O’Donovan 78’), Sarah McKevitt; Laura Shine, Christina Dring (Zara Foley 77’).

Elsewhere in the Women’s National League [WNL] this evening, Shelbourne versus Galway was the live game on TG4; Shels winning 2-0 at Tolka Park.

Noel King’s side led thanks to an early goal from Abbie Larkin, and the Irish U17 made it a night to remember when she assisted fellow rising star Jessie Stapleton in the second half, and was deservedly named Player of the Match afterwards.

Meanwhile, Wexford Youths were 7-0 winners over Bohemians at Ferrycarrig Park after hat-tricks from top stars Kylie Murphy and Ellen Molloy, and a penalty courtesy of Aoibheann Clancy.

And Athlone Town recorded a huge win over DLR Waves, Róisín Molloy scoring the winner.