Peamount earn emphatic 16-0 win to progress in cup

PEAMOUNT UNITED earned an emphatic 16-0 win over Finglas United to progress in the first round of the FAI Women’s Cup on Saturday.

Alannah McEvoy (4), Aine O’Gorman (3), Lauren Kelly (3), Tara O’Hanlon, Sabhdh Doyle, Stephanie Roche, Michelle Doonan, Aisling Spillane and an own goal ensured it was a one-sided contest as expected between the three-time WNL champions and the non-league outfit.

Elsewhere, in a much tighter game featuring two top-flight teams, Bohemians edged Galway 1-0 after extra-time.

Erica Burke’s penalty in the second half of extra time put her side into the next round after Aoife Robinson was adjudged to have been fouled in the area.

GOAL ⚽️ | DLR Waves 2-0 Treaty Utd



It’s 2-0 to DLR Waves now thanks to a beautifully struck goal from Avril Brierley!



In another all-WNL clash, DLR Waves easily overcame Treaty United 5-0 at the UCD Bowl.

Kate Mooney, Avril Brierley, a Kate Mooney brace and an own goal saw the hosts prevail comfortably.

Finally, the match between Sligo Rovers and Douglas Hall due to take place in the Showgrounds was cancelled, with the hosts receiving a walkover and a place in the next round.

A statement released from the FAI on Friday evening read: “Douglas Hall informed the Football Association of Ireland that they cannot fulfil the fixture, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon in the Showgrounds.”

Two more games are due to take place on Sunday — Cork City host Bonagee United, while Athlone Town travel to play Whitehall Rangers.

Holders Wexford Youths and last year’s runners-up Shelbourne are not involved this weekend, having received byes to the second round.