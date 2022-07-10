Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 10 July 2022
Advertisement

Peamount earn emphatic 16-0 win to progress in cup

James O’Callaghan’s side were far too good for Finglas United.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 12:36 AM
14 minutes ago 132 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813029
Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman and Alannah McEvoy celebrate (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman and Alannah McEvoy celebrate (file pic).
Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman and Alannah McEvoy celebrate (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

PEAMOUNT UNITED earned an emphatic 16-0 win over Finglas United to progress in the first round of the FAI Women’s Cup on Saturday.

Alannah McEvoy (4), Aine O’Gorman (3), Lauren Kelly (3), Tara O’Hanlon, Sabhdh Doyle, Stephanie Roche, Michelle Doonan, Aisling Spillane and an own goal ensured it was a one-sided contest as expected between the three-time WNL champions and the non-league outfit.

Elsewhere, in a much tighter game featuring two top-flight teams, Bohemians edged Galway 1-0 after extra-time.

Erica Burke’s penalty in the second half of extra time put her side into the next round after Aoife Robinson was adjudged to have been fouled in the area.

In another all-WNL clash, DLR Waves easily overcame Treaty United 5-0 at the UCD Bowl.

Kate Mooney, Avril Brierley, a Kate Mooney brace and an own goal saw the hosts prevail comfortably.

Finally, the match between Sligo Rovers and Douglas Hall due to take place in the Showgrounds was cancelled, with the hosts receiving a walkover and a place in the next round.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

A statement released from the FAI on Friday evening read: “Douglas Hall informed the Football Association of Ireland that they cannot fulfil the fixture, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon in the Showgrounds.”

Two more games are due to take place on Sunday — Cork City host Bonagee United, while Athlone Town travel to play Whitehall Rangers.

Holders Wexford Youths and last year’s runners-up Shelbourne are not involved this weekend, having received byes to the second round.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie