This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan Doyle double sees Peamount deliver massive win against champions Wexford to ignite title race

The Dubliners exacted revenge for last year’s FAI Cup final by beating champions Wexford Youths.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 10:04 PM
55 minutes ago 695 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4569372
Eleanor Ryan Doyle scored two for Peamount in Greenogue.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Eleanor Ryan Doyle scored two for Peamount in Greenogue.
Eleanor Ryan Doyle scored two for Peamount in Greenogue.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IT PROMISES TO be a fascinating title race full and twists and turns in the Women’s National League this season, with Saturday night seeing Peamount United deliver a massive performance by beating defending champions Wexford Youths 2-1.

The Dubliners exacted revenge for their FAI Cup final defeat at the Aviva Stadium five months ago, securing a pivotal three points in Greenogue to boost their chances of bagging a first league title since 2012.

A double from Eleanor Ryan Doyle, including a long-range effort which sailed into the top corner, saw Peamount surge into a two goal lead before Youths skipper Kylie Murphy halved the deficit with a little under half an hour remaining.

The South Dublin club held on to secure their third win in as many games. Peamount now go level on points with league leaders Shelbourne and Wexford in a three-way battle for the title — with Youths having played a game extra. 

Saturday also saw Limerick secure a big win of their own away to Kilkenny United. The hosts had yet to secure a single point all season, tasting defeat in their three successive games this season.

Sylvia Gee broke Kilkenny hearts, however, bagging a late winner in stoppage time to earn Limerick their first win of the 2019 campaign.

Women’s National League results:

  • Kilkenny United 0-1 Limerick
  • Peamount United 2-1 Wexford Youths

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    Leinster edge Ulster in thriller to keep Champions Cup defence on track
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    'I feel a much bigger part of this team': Cooney taking aim at Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie