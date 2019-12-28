This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pellegrini sacked by West Ham after Leicester defeat

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager was appointed by the club in May 2018, succeeding David Moyes at the London Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,326 Views 8 Comments
Manuel Pellegrini watches on during West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.
Image: John Walton
Manuel Pellegrini watches on during West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.
Manuel Pellegrini watches on during West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.
Image: John Walton

WEST HAM UNITED have announced that Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked as manager of the London club, following a dismal run of results.

The Hammers currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, having picked up just one win in their last five games. 

On Saturday West Ham lost 2-1 to a Leicester team that showed nine changes from their midweek defeat to Liverpool.

In a short statement, West Ham confirmed that Pellegrini had been sacked following the 2-1 loss at the London Stadium.

“West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the club with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the Board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months.

“Sullivan said: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager was appointed by the club in May 2018, succeeding David Moyes at the London Stadium.

