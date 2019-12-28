Pellegrini sacked by West Ham after Leicester defeat

WEST HAM UNITED have announced that Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked as manager of the London club, following a dismal run of results.

The Hammers currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, having picked up just one win in their last five games.

On Saturday West Ham lost 2-1 to a Leicester team that showed nine changes from their midweek defeat to Liverpool.

In a short statement, West Ham confirmed that Pellegrini had been sacked following the 2-1 loss at the London Stadium.

“West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the club with immediate effect,” the statement read.

West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the Club with immediate effect. — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2019 Source: West Ham United /Twitter

“Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the Board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months.

“Sullivan said: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager was appointed by the club in May 2018, succeeding David Moyes at the London Stadium.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!