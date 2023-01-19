Advertisement
Friday 20 January 2023
Pep Guardiola hits out: 'There's nothing from the stomach, from the guts and we were lucky'
Man City came from behind to defeat Spurs tonight.
1 hour ago

PEP GUARDIOLA TOOK aim at Manchester City’s players and fans for a lack of hunger to retain the Premier League despite coming from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

City’s title hopes were hanging by a thread as they trailed to two goals in three minutes from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal before half-time at the Etihad.

The champions roared back in the second period as three goals in 12 minutes from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez turned the game around.

Mahrez then sealed the win in the final minute to move City to within five points of Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

But that did not stop Guardiola launching an astonishing attack on what he sees as complacency after winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

Guardiola criticises Man City’s lack of hunger for more

“We gave them the first goal and then the second goal is ridiculous,” said Guardiola.

“There’s nothing from the stomach, from the guts and we were lucky but if we don’t change we will drop points.”

Guardiola also called on more from the City support after his side were booed off at the break.

“They booed because we were losing,” added Guardiola. “Maybe it’s the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years.”

Guardiola showed his displeasure even before kick-off as a number of key players from previous title triumphs were dropped to the bench, including Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

“We cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were,” said the City boss.

“I want a reaction from all the club, not just the players. We are a happy flowers organisation. I don’t want to be, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us.”

– © AFP 2023

