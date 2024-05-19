Guardiola savours 'insane' domination as Arteta says there is only one way to stop them

PEP GUARDIOLA HAILED the “insane” achievements of his history-making Manchester City side after they won a fourth Premier League title in a row.

A 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad ensured City became the first team to achieve the feat, pipping Arsenal by two points.

Guardiola has now won six titles since joining the club in 2016, and he told Sky Sports: “The first words for Arsenal, Liverpool as well but especially Arsenal to push us to another level.

“Especially this one has been an incredible season. We get the message, so I know they will be there for many years because young manager, big talent, and a young squad.

“They sent us a message that we have to be careful for the next years but today is a day to celebrate.

“If I landed here and the people tell me in the next seven years, you’re going to win six Premier Leagues, I would say, ‘You’re insane, it’s not going to happen’. It happened.”

Guardiola’s contract runs until the end of next season but he implied he could stay longer, adding: “The reality is I’m closer to leave than to stay. It’s eight years, will be nine.

“Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, if they follow me, they follow us.”

City took control of the game after little more than a minute thanks to player-of-the-season Phil Foden, with the England midfielder capping a phenomenal campaign with a second goal to take his tally to 27 in all competitions.

“It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done today,” Foden said. “I think now we’ve put ourselves in the history books, no team’s ever done it and you see what it means to the fans and what it means to us. We’ve been working all year for this moment. It’s such a special feeling today.

“You never get bored of it. I want this feeling every time. When you win something, there’s no better feeling. I just want to keep winning as much as I can.”

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta vowed they would come back stronger and win the Premier League after they suffered title heartbreak for a second season in a row.

First of all congrats to Manchester City for winning the Premier League,” Arteta reflected.

“Today some mixed emotions. First of all, to be really proud of the staff and those players.

“They’ve done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit and every margin that we could to try to win this Premier League.

“Unfortunately it a bit short and we couldn’t deliver the prize that we wanted.

“They (City) took it away from us. It’s the second season.

“There’s only one way to do it – you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you have to have a lot of courage and push every limit in everything that we have. That’s the next step.

“If we do what we have to do, we’re going to be closer and at the end we’ll win it. When? I don’t know, but if we keep knocking and being that close, in the end it will happen.”