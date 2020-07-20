This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 July, 2020
Leeds boss Bielsa will be 'incredible' for Premier League, says Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City manager is excited for the Argentine’s arrival to the English top-flight.

By AFP Monday 20 Jul 2020, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,530 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5155208
Marco Bielsa (file pic).
Image: PA
Marco Bielsa (file pic).
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER Pep Guardiola believes Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be an “incredible” addition to the Premier League next season.

Bielsa has masterminded Leeds’ return to the English top-flight after a 16-year absence.

The former Marseille, Lazio and Argentina boss brought the Elland Road outfit their first silverware since 1992 as they clinched the Championship title on Saturday.

Guardiola has often praised the 64-year-old in the past and he is excited to see the impact the Argentine can have on the Premier League.

“I was lucky to sometimes have the opportunity to talk with him, to see him. For world football, with his ethics, behaviour, the special way he plays – he is an authentic manager,” Guardiola told reporters.

“No other manager can play the way he plays. His product is always incredibly personal. No-one can imitate him. That makes him so special.

“I was not his player, but I know the reference and influence for one thousand million players that were with him and their opinion.

It’s my personal opinion that for English football it will be incredible for him to be in the Premier League next season, to learn from him and his teams, the way he plays.”

Despite being widely admired for his commitment to a high-tempo, attacking style of play, Bielsa has not been a regular winner of silverware.

But former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, who has won 29 major trophies in his career, insists that does not matter.

“The knowledge you have as a manager does not depend on the results you have,” he said.

“The media and others judge on the results but the players judge managers through the knowledge they have.

“There are no doubts about the quality of this manager, Marcelo Bielsa and his knowledge, through the comments of the players that were with him.”

