'I am curious to do other things before I die'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has absolutely no desire to follow Roy Hodgson’s example and manage into his 70s.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 11:48 AM
30 minutes ago 1,402 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591245
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS Pep Guardiola believes it would be impossible for him to emulate Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson and remain in football management until the age of 71.

Hodgson and Palace play host to Guardiola’s men on Sunday, a little over two hours before Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The race for the 2018-19 title looks set to go down to the wire and the reigning champions will be wary ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park, having lost 3-2 at home to Palace prior to Christmas.

Hodgson has since become the oldest man to manage a team in a Premier League fixture, but Guardiola has no desire to remain in the game anywhere near as long as the former England boss.

“In my case? No way. It’s impossible. Roy Hodgson loves it, it’s incredible. When that happens, it’s because he has the passion in himself,” the 48-year-old told a news conference. “It’s nice to see him again on Sunday.

“I am curious to do other things before I die. I love my job, but I am always thinking to do something different. There is my wife and family too. 71? No way.

“You have to have a special energy and I think at 71 – except Roy Hodgson – the others cannot do it.

“No. I am 48, so 71? It’s many years [away]. I don’t think like that and I don’t have plans. I learn that life is decided most of the time. 

I will do other things. I’m curious to see, not all my time will be on the bench. My 10 seasons have been stressful, demanding, incredible. I couldn’t expect in my dreams how good it has been and there will be a few more years. I want to experience something else but not [wait] until [I'm] 71.”

Guardiola has developed a reputation as something of an obsessive during a trophy-laden managerial career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, but the Catalan still looks to unwind whenever possible, with this weekend’s Masters tournament at Augusta allowing him the opportunity to briefly indulge in his passion for golf.

“When we play Tuesday and Sunday we have one day off. You work a half-day and after go home, see sometimes the Masters,” he said.

“Nothing special, I stay here with my family. I don’t have much time, we have busy fixtures and a lot of games so I don’t have much time.”

The42 Team

