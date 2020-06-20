This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pep Guardiola: 'Facing Madrid away from Etihad is no Real problem'

UEFA confirmed the fixture will now take place on August 7 or 8, but the venue remains unknown.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 11:04 AM
20 minutes ago 257 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5128217
Kevin De Bruyne in action for City against Real earlier this season.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press
Kevin De Bruyne in action for City against Real earlier this season.
Kevin De Bruyne in action for City against Real earlier this season.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

PEP GUARDIOLA INSISTS he would have no problem with UEFA moving Manchester City’s crunch Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid away from the Etihad Stadium.

City produced one of the most memorable performances by a Premier League side overseas in recent years when they came from a goal down to secure a priceless 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu at the end of February.

The return leg in Manchester scheduled for March 17 was postponed because of the spread of coronavirus and though UEFA confirmed the fixture will now take place on August 7 or 8, the venue remains unknown.

Whether it is held in the north-west or Lisbon – which will host an eight-team knockout tournament to determine the Champions League winners this season – Guardiola takes a realistic view of the issue.

“We are going to adapt to what UEFA says,” the City manager said. “It is an extraordinary situation right now all around the world, not just in football.

“If UEFA says we’re going to play away for the health and security situation then we are going to follow their instructions.

“We’d love to play at the Etihad Stadium, but if UEFA decides to move to another country to play for security and the health of all of us and the Madrid players and backroom staff, we are going to adapt to what UEFA says.”

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the Premier League being put on hold for three months although City resumed their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

They welcome Burnley on Monday night, when Eric Garcia will be missing after suffering a concussion in a horrific accidental collision with team-mate Ederson in the closing stages against the Gunners.

Fellow defender John Stones (ankle) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (hamstring) are on the road to recovery but are doubtful for the visit of the Clarets.

Guardiola still has an enviable amount of his options at his disposal and while he will resist wholesale changes to his starting line-up, he wants as many members of his squad back up to speed as quickly as possible.

City have 10 fixtures over the next six weeks – including an FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle – so Guardiola intends to take advantage of the rule change to allow as many as five substitutions per match.

He added: “It was not a problem against Arsenal, the players arrived to the game fresh, no problems. There is a lack of physical condition but they have to play minutes.”

