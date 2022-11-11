Guardiola says Man City will be his longest reign

PEP GUARDIOLA ADMITS he can’t imagine managing any other club for longer than his golden spell in charge of Manchester City.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract as City boss and has yet to reveal if he will extend his stay with the Premier League champions.

The 51-year-old was equally coy before eventually renewing his deal twice before in his six years in Manchester.

Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking over at City in 2016.

By the end of the season he will have been in charge at City for as long as he was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich combined.

And the Spaniard admits City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners have provided the perfect environment for him to thrive in.

“Stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot, that is undeniable. In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that.

“But, at big clubs, part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, the CEOs and all the people here.

“It goes to the media, fans and players. There is stability. This is why I think only in few clubs this can happen.”

The upcoming World Cup means the Premier League is going on pause, offering an opportunity for Guardiola to meet with his employers to discuss his future beyond the end of the campaign.

But whether or not that will happen remains unclear, with Guardiola typically guarded.

“I’ve said many times, I don’t talk about that,” he said. “Everything is under control, it’s perfect, the decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be made.

“When we have time, when the moment we feel it both sides, we take a decision.”