Thursday 4 July, 2019
Copa America holders Chile crash out in semi-final upset

Two first-half goals and a late third from Paolo Guerrero guided Peru to the tournament finale.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 3,441 Views No Comments
Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun were on target for Peru.
CHILE’S HOPES OF winning a third successive Copa America are over after a heavy 3-0 defeat against an impressive Peru in Porto Alegre overnight.

First-half goals from Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun, along with Paolo Guerrero’s late sealer, dashed La Roja’s dreams of equalling Argentina’s record of three consecutive continental triumphs and sent Peru through to their first final since 1975.

Though they only reached the knockout rounds as one of the group stage’s two best third-placed teams, Ricardo Gareca’s Peru were superior throughout and now face hosts Brazil in Sunday’s decider at the Maracana.

Chile’s humiliation was complete when Eduardo Vargas dinked a penalty straight to Pedro Gallese at the death.

What does it mean? Expectation descends on Selecao

If there was not already enough pressure on Brazil to lift the trophy in their own backyard, the belief of local fans is set to ratchet up further.

Peru last reached the final 44 years ago and the prospect of facing an inexperienced – albeit clearly talented – opponent is sure to sit comfortably with Tite’s team.

What’s next?

Two-time Copa America winners Peru will hope to upstage Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, while Chile meet Argentina in the third-place play-off a day earlier.

