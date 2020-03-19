Ex-Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham dies aged 35

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE footballer Peter Whittingham has tragically died.

The 35-year-old, who came through Aston Villa’s academy before going to enjoy a decade with Cardiff City, passed away after a fall earlier this month.

Yesterday, South Wales Police revealed that Whittingham had suffered serious head injuries in an accident at a Barry pub on 7 March.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatement, but Cardiff City have today announced the former England U21 international’s passing.

“It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35,” a club statement reads. “We are heartbroken.

“The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

“The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

