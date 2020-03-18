This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cardiff City legend Peter Whittingham hospitalised with head injuries after fall at a pub

Rumours circulating online were claiming that the 35-year-old had passed away.

By Press Association Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 1:18 PM
Whittingham spent 10 years at Cardiff.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER CARDIFF CITY midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries following a fall.

The former England U21 international, who finished his career at Blackburn in 2018, suffered the injuries after an “accidental” fall at a pub in Barry.

“At around 10pm on 7 March, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry,” a police statement read.

“A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

“At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”

Rumours circulating online over the past couple of days claimed Whittingham had died. 

The Nuneaton-born footballer began his career at boyhood club Aston Villa, where he made his debut in 2003 and went on to make 66 appearances.

Whittingham joined Cardiff in 2007 and played in both FA Cup and League Cup finals for the Bluebirds, as well as winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

He made 459 appearances and scored 98 goals for Cardiff, before finishing his career at Blackburn in 2018.

