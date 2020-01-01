This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Snakebite! Wright crowned world champion with Ally Pally upset against van Gerwen

Revenge for 2014 as Wright beats MVG to the PDC title.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,726 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4951255
Never give up: an emotional Wright celebrates his win.
Image: Steven Paston
Never give up: an emotional Wright celebrates his win.
Never give up: an emotional Wright celebrates his win.
Image: Steven Paston

PETER WRIGHT BECAME the oldest first-time winner of the PDC World Darts Championship as the 49-year-old beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in this evening’s final.

Van Gerwen beat Wright 7-4 in the 2014 decider to win for first of his three world titles but the Scotsman exacted a measure of revenge over the reigning champion.

He went into a 2-0 lead and although Van Gerwen fought back to level, the Dutchman’s poor finishing allowed his opponent to retake control.

Wright hit double 10 at the third time of asking to seal the victory, becoming the second oldest PDC World Championship winner of all time behind Phil Taylor, whose last title came at the age of 52.

“You should never give up,” Wright told Sky Sports.

“I used to get beat by Michael, Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson all the time. Gerwyn Price comes through, all these players kept getting in my way, but I’ve done it.”

It was Wright who claimed the opening set after Van Gerwen narrowly missed the bull for a 170 checkout, and the veteran broke in the next set to go 2-0 up.

Van Gerwen roared back in the third, opening with a 180 and winning the set in 37 darts, and he levelled the match at 2-2 after Wright had failed to hit tops to move 3-1 up.

In a crucial fifth set, Van Gerwen was punished for missing eight darts at doubles and Wright won the sixth without dropping a leg to seize the initiative.

More errant finishing from Van Gerwen allowed Wright to move with one set of victory, the pressure clearly telling as the defending champion tried to walk off when he incorrectly thought there was an interval.

In the 10th set, Van Gerwen missed double 12 for what would have been a nine-darter, yet for once this was not to be his night, Wright finally hitting double 10 after his first two darts just missed the target.

