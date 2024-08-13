Advertisement
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are both nominated.
Six-player shortlist confirmed for PFA Player of the Year award

Manchester City trio Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Rodri are nominated.
10.12am, 13 Aug 2024
MANCHESTER CITY TRIO Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Rodri have been shortlisted for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

England midfielder Foden scored 27 goals last season for the Premier League title winners.

Norway striker Haaland, who won the award last year, enjoyed another prolific campaign with 38 goals in all competitions while Rodri was a key figure in City’s midfield.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins are also in the running.

The women’s award will go to either a Chelsea player or a City player.

Chelsea’s Niamh Charles, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James are shortlisted along with Yui Hasegawa, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on 20 August.

Press Association
