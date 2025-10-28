Seven clubs represented in PFAI Team of the Year

CHAMPIONS IN WAITING Shamrock Rovers lead the way with four players included in the PFAI Team of the Year for 2025, with a total of seven clubs represented in the League of Ireland Premier Division best XI.

Roberto Lopes, Josh Honohan, Matt Healy and Graham Burke all feature for Rovers, who need just a point from their remaining two games to secure a fifth title in six seasons.

Advertisement

Drogheda United are the next-best-represented team with two players in the XI: goalkeeper Luke Dennison and centre-back Conor Keeley feature for Drogs, while Shelbourne’s Paddy Barrett completes the back four.

Here it is! The PFA Ireland Men's Premier Division Team of the Year as voted for by the players.



Congratulations to all!



For reaction and to hear from some of those selected, check out @LOICentralPod #PFAIawards25 pic.twitter.com/xiSRlKNOdx — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) October 28, 2025

Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy is included in a three-man midfield alongside Hoops duo Healy and Burke.

The front three consists of Derry City attacker Michael Duffy, Sligo Rovers youngster Owen Elding, and veteran Waterford striker Pádraig Amond, who is the current joint-top scorer this season with St Patrick’s Athletic’s Mason Melia.

PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year

Luke Dennison (Drogheda United), Paddy Barrett (Shelbourne), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Keeley (Drogheda United), Josh Honohan (Shamrock Rovers), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Matt Healy (Shamrock Rovers), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Duffy (Derry City), Pádraig Amond (Waterford), Owen Elding (Sligo Rovers)