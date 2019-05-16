Poll: Who do you think will win the 2019 PGA Championship?

THE SECOND MAJOR of the 2019 season tees off today with the US PGA Championship taking place at Bethpage.

The second Major of the year takes place at Bethpage State Park. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It’s only nine months since Brooks Koepka was crowned 2018 PGA champion, the event moving from the established date in August to a new slot in May.

Koepka is the defending champion and the runner-up last August at Bellerive is the most recent Major winner with Tiger Woods entering this after last month’s memorable victory at Augusta.

Tiger Woods seeks his 16th Major this week. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

That Masters win brought his total of Major successes to 15 and he is a four-time PGA Championship victor. Koepka is the favourite with Dustin Johnson also a leading contender and that duo finished joint second at the Masters recently.

Can 2012 and 2014 victor Rory McIlroy enjoy glory again? Jon Rahm is still chasing his first Major and last summer’s Open victor Francesco Molinari is another leading light seeking success.

Do you see the winner coming from that group or someone else? Let us know who you think will be celebrating on Sunday.

