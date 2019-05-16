This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win the 2019 PGA Championship?

The action starts today at Bethpage.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 16 May 2019, 7:00 AM
6 hours ago 3,497 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636691

THE SECOND MAJOR of the 2019 season tees off today with the US PGA Championship taking place at Bethpage.

PGA: PGA Championship - Practice Round The second Major of the year takes place at Bethpage State Park. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It’s only nine months since Brooks Koepka was crowned 2018 PGA champion, the event moving from the established date in August to a new slot in May.

Koepka is the defending champion and the runner-up last August at Bellerive is the most recent Major winner with Tiger Woods entering this after last month’s memorable victory at Augusta.

PGA: PGA Championship - Practice Round Tiger Woods seeks his 16th Major this week. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

That Masters win brought his total of Major successes to 15 and he is a four-time PGA Championship victor. Koepka is the favourite with Dustin Johnson also a leading contender and that duo finished joint second at the Masters recently.

Can 2012 and 2014 victor Rory McIlroy enjoy glory again? Jon Rahm is still chasing his first Major and last summer’s Open victor Francesco Molinari is another leading light seeking success.

Do you see the winner coming from that group or someone else? Let us know who you think will be celebrating on Sunday.


Poll Results:

Brooks Koepka (461)
Other (402)
Rory McIlroy (322)
Tiger Woods (250)
Dustin Johnson (223)
Francesco Molinari (183)
Jon Rahm (167)







Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie