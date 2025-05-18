Advertisement
Scheffler made the turn in two-over par to drop back into a share of the lead. AP Photo/David J. Phillip/Alamy Stock Photo
Rahm chases down Scheffler as PGA Championship hits the back nine

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are tied for the lead as the final group makes the turn at Quail Hollow.
9.49pm, 18 May 2025
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS seen his three-shot overnight lead disappear as he makes the turn in the final round of the PGA Championship, with Jon Rahm drawing level at the top of the leaderboard.

Scheffler was two-over for his first nine holes at Quail Hollow, dropping back to nine-over for the tournament, while Rahm — who started the day five shots back — made birdies at eight, ten and 11 to move into a share of the lead.

Alex Noren of Sweden is third on seven-under, while Bryson DeChambeau is part of a group of six-under par.

