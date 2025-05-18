SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS seen his three-shot overnight lead disappear as he makes the turn in the final round of the PGA Championship, with Jon Rahm drawing level at the top of the leaderboard.
Scheffler was two-over for his first nine holes at Quail Hollow, dropping back to nine-over for the tournament, while Rahm — who started the day five shots back — made birdies at eight, ten and 11 to move into a share of the lead.
Alex Noren of Sweden is third on seven-under, while Bryson DeChambeau is part of a group of six-under par.
Rahm chases down Scheffler as PGA Championship hits the back nine
At The Turn Golf Jon Rahm PGa Championship Scottie Scheffler