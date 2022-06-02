Membership : Access or Sign Up
Early leaders on five-under at the Memorial on PGA Tour as Seamus Power level par

Cameron Young and Cameron Smith amongst the early leaders.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 8:33 PM
56 minutes ago 541 Views 0 Comments
Cameron Smith is part of the leading group.
Image: Ian Johnson
Image: Ian Johnson

THE EARLY PACE-setters have hit 67 to lead the way on five-under in the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

This week’s PGA Tour event is held at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village with four players already in the clubhouse after posting those five-under totals.

American duo Cameron Young and Luke List are joined by Australian Cameron Smith, the winner of the Players’ Championship this year, and South Korean golfer K.H. Lee.

Will Zalatoris, who lost out in a play-off in the recent PGA Championship to Justin Thomas, is one shot back on four-under are his 68.

Seamus Power posted 72 to lie five shots back after his first round. The Waterford native endured a dramatic back nine, which featured two bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies. He had reached the turn on one-under after an impressive front nine consisting of eight pars and a birdie on the par-three 8th. He dropped shots on the 10th and 12th before rebounding with birdies on the 14th and 15th.

Then disaster struck for Power after he had gained some momentum as his tee shot on the par-three 16th found the water. That paved the way for a five there but he helped alleviate the damage with a birdie at the 17th and finished level par.

Rory McIlroy is currently one-under after nine, two birdies rounding off his front nine, while Shane Lowry is one-over halfway through his round.

