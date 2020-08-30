Phil Healy completes sprint double, Donegal brothers dominate shot put at National Champs

A WEEK ON from defeating Sarah Lavin to claim the national 100m title, Phil Healy again kept Lavin in silver medal position as she claimed 200m success with a time of 23.57.

It was Healy’s 12th senior national title, but she again faced stiff competition. Lavin’s run of 23.74 kept her ahead of Lauren Roy, who left Morton Stadium with senior bronze as well as the U23 200m gold.

In the men’s 200m, Marcus Lawler’s winning time of 20.95 ensured he took victory ahead of U23 gold medal winner Mark Smyth and Sligo man Chris O’Donnell, who claimed 400m gold.

John Kelly lets fly. His brother James won the U23 Shot Put. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In the field events, Donegal brothers John and James Kelly dominated the shot put, winning senior and U23 gold respectively.

The women’s pole-vault was won by 17-year-old Cork woman Orla Coffey who cleared 3.50 metres along with silver medallist Una Brice of Leevale.

Orla Coffey clears the bar at 4.5m. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In hurdles, Carrick-on-Shannon’s Gerard O’Donnell claimed his fifth national title over 110m. His 13.96 seconds sealed his fourth straight success in the event and kept him ahead of Nelvin Appiah and Shane Aston.

Mayo’s Sarah Quinn won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.67, scorching past Lilly-Ann O’Hara in the closing metres. Molly Scott was third in 14.11.

Harry Purcell celebrates his 800m win. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The middle distance honours went to Iseult O’Donnell in the women’s 800m as her strong finish took her away from Amy O’Donoghue. Trim’s Harry Purcell battled to a narrow win over Cian McPhillips in the men’s 800m.

Michelle Finn on her way to winning the steeplechase. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Rory Chesser and Michelle Finn took the respective men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Full results available on AthleticsIreland.ie